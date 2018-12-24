So-called stars must realise that script comes first: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Voicing his opinion on how Bollywood fared in 2018, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra today said that it’s high time the industry’s stars realised script has to be given the first priority.

In a media interaction at the trailer preview of his upcoming production Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Chopra said actors should be cast on the basis of the requirement of the roles rather than having parts written especially for them

“The first thing is, the script should be written devoid of big stars. The trouble is when you start thinkin, ‘This is the story that I’m going to do for this guy.’ That is where you start making compromises which is the disaster that is hitting you all now, in your face,” he said.

“Because it is not the script, it becomes a vehicle for the star and when it becomes a vehicle, it ceases to be a script. My answer is write a story, then look at the actors. I think all the so-called stars must realise that the script comes first,” Vidhu Vinod Chopra added.

Recalling a moment from a party hosted by superstar Aamir Khan post the release of Dangal, Chopra said he was asked if there was talk about Aamir’s ranking in the industry.

“I was like ‘I don’t think so. If the film had Hrithik Roshan in it, even then it would have worked. But if it was a bad film, it wouldn’t have worked.’ Then Aamir called me and said, ‘You are taking a dig at me at my own party.’ Now ask him what has happened? Whatever I had said back then was true or false?” said the filmmaker, who has collaborated with Aamir on 3 Idiots and Pk.

Aamir Khan’s only release this year, Thugs of Hindostan, underperformed at the box office.