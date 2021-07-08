Screenwriter-filmmaker Kumar Ramsay passes away

Screenwriter and filmmaker Kumar Ramsay, known for penning some of Ramsay Brothers’ horror films, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. He was 85.

Kumar’s nephew Amit Ramsay confirmed the news of his demise to indianexpress.com. He said, “Kumar Ramsay was the eldest among the Ramsay Brothers, namely Tulsi Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay, Keshu Ramsay, Kiran Ramsay and Arjun Ramsay. He suffered a cardiac arrest this morning and died around 5:30 am at his home in Hiranandani in Mumbai. He was 85.”

Kumar Ramsay penned some of Ramsay Brothers’ horror films, including Purana Mandir (1984), Khoj (1989) and Saaya (1989). He also bankrolled films like Aur Kaun? (1979) and Dahshat (1981).

Kumar Ramsay is survived by his wife Sheela and three sons, Raj, Gopal and Sunil.