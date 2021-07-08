scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

Screenwriter-filmmaker Kumar Ramsay passes away

Kumar Ramsay penned some of Ramsay Brothers' horror films, including Purana Mandir, Khoj and Saaya.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
July 8, 2021 11:44:04 am
Kumar-Ramsay-KhojKumar Ramsay penned Rishi Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah's Khoj. (Photos: Amit Ramsay)

Screenwriter and filmmaker Kumar Ramsay, known for penning some of Ramsay Brothers’ horror films, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. He was 85.

Kumar’s nephew Amit Ramsay confirmed the news of his demise to indianexpress.com. He said, “Kumar Ramsay was the eldest among the Ramsay Brothers, namely Tulsi Ramsay, Shyam Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay, Keshu Ramsay, Kiran Ramsay and Arjun Ramsay. He suffered a cardiac arrest this morning and died around 5:30 am at his home in Hiranandani in Mumbai. He was 85.”

Kumar Ramsay penned some of Ramsay Brothers’ horror films, including Purana Mandir (1984), Khoj (1989) and Saaya (1989). He also bankrolled films like Aur Kaun? (1979) and Dahshat (1981).

Kumar Ramsay is survived by his wife Sheela and three sons, Raj, Gopal and Sunil.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

dilip kumar funeral amitabh bachchan saira banu, abhishek subhash ghai
Amitabh Bachchan, Subhash Ghai and others attend Dilip Kumar’s funeral

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement