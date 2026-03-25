Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Rekha walked up to hug Jaya Bachchan as Amitabh Bachchan won Screen Best Actor award, see video
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2016 edition of the awards, when Rekha walked up to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award.
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 2016, when Rekha walked up to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award.
Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award for Piku at the 22nd SCREEN Awards held in 2016. He shared the honour that year with Ranveer Singh, who won the same award for his performance in Bajirao Mastani.
But more than the awards, it was Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s reunion that night which grabbed everyone’s attention.
For years, there has been widespread speculation about a strained equation between Jaya Bachchan and Rekha, reportedly stemming from Amitabh Bachchan’s rumoured closeness with the latter.
Also Read – Rekha loved Amitabh Bachchan, but knew he wouldn’t accept her publicly; decided to marry ‘someone important’: Bina Ramani
Fast forward to the Star Screen Awards in 2016, and the atmosphere was completely different. After nearly three decades, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha were seen together in the same frame, both looking graceful in traditional attire. After Amitabh Bachchan was announced as the Best Actor for his performance in Piku, Rekha walked up to Jaya and warmly hugged her, symbolically putting an end to years of perceived cold vibes and unspoken tension.
See Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s video from SCREEN Awards:
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s association began in the early years of their careers, starting with Do Anjaane. Over time, their on-screen pairing sparked widespread speculation. While Bachchan never addressed the relationship rumours, Rekha spoke candidly about her admiration for him on several occasions over the years. Silsila ultimately marked their final film together.
Watch Chetak Screen Awards live on Sony Entertainment Television and YouTube on April 5 from 8 pm https://www.youtube.com/@screenawards