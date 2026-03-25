When Rekha walked up to hug Jaya Bachchan as Amitabh Bachchan won Screen Best Actor award, see video

SCREEN Awards 2016: After nearly three decades, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha were seen together in the same frame.

Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 2016, when Rekha walked up to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award.

Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award for Piku at the 22nd SCREEN Awards held in 2016. He shared the honour that year with Ranveer Singh, who won the same award for his performance in Bajirao Mastani.

But more than the awards, it was Rekha and Jaya Bachchan’s reunion that night which grabbed everyone’s attention.