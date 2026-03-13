When Amitabh Bachchan unintentionally got caught in the middle of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA, Jaya Bachchan intervened

Chetak Screen Awards 2026: Amitabh Bachchan was left quite embarrassed when he discovered he had mistakenly become part of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA during the SCREEN Awards 2016.

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, scheduled for April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2016 ceremony. At the time, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were dating, often made public appearances together and were open about their affection. During the Screen Awards 2016, the duo’s chemistry was on full display. In one such affectionate moment initiated by Ranveer, Amitabh Bachchan accidentally found himself caught in the middle, creating a light-hearted moment that soon became widely discussed.

At the 22nd Screen Awards, Ranveer and Deepika were the night’s big winners as Ranveer won the Best Actor award for Bajirao Mastani, while Deepika won the Best Actress award for Piku. However, more than the awards themselves, it was their affectionate moments that truly stole the limelight.