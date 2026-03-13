Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
When Amitabh Bachchan unintentionally got caught in the middle of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s PDA, Jaya Bachchan intervened
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 2017 edition of the awards, when Amitabh Bachchan unintentionally got caught in the middle of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's PDA.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, scheduled for April 5 in Mumbai, we revisit a memorable moment from the 2016 ceremony. At the time, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were dating, often made public appearances together and were open about their affection. During the Screen Awards 2016, the duo’s chemistry was on full display. In one such affectionate moment initiated by Ranveer, Amitabh Bachchan accidentally found himself caught in the middle, creating a light-hearted moment that soon became widely discussed.
At the 22nd Screen Awards, Ranveer and Deepika were the night’s big winners as Ranveer won the Best Actor award for Bajirao Mastani, while Deepika won the Best Actress award for Piku. However, more than the awards themselves, it was their affectionate moments that truly stole the limelight.
Ranveer Singh set the tone for his high-octane act with a spectacular crane entry onto the stage, during which he made affectionate gestures toward Deepika Padukone, though Amitabh Bachchan momentarily seemed to think they were meant for him.
Amitabh was seated right next to Deepika and believed the gestures were meant for him. He reacted by reciprocating the gestures and dancing along.
It was only after his wife, Jaya Bachchan, leaned over and whispered to him that he realized the gestures were meant for Deepika, who was seated on his other side.
Watch Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s clip here:
Later during Ranveer Singh’s act, the actor threw his microphone which too landed in Amitabh Bachchan’s hand but he got up and gave it to Deepika Padukone.
The incident left such a lasting impression on Amitabh Bachchan that years later, he fondly recalled it during a 2021 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 13), when Deepika Padukone appeared as a special guest on the show.
