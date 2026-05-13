SCREEN At Cannes: Alia Bhatt shines Peter Jackson claims the Honorary Palme

SCREEN At Cannes: Turning the familiar corner from the old church to the main avenue across the Palais, you see the iconic duo of Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon splashed across the poster telling us it is Cannes time again, that annual jamboree where cinema meets glamour, and the world’s biggest and brightest stars walk the red carpet to be welcomed inside the Grand Theatre Luminaire, for the opening ceremony.

Just so we don’t use up all our superlatives in the first paragraph, let us remind you that behind the scenes of the glitz and glamour, the gowns and jewels and champagne cocktails, and the legendary after-parties on the lit-up yachts lined up in the harbour, the serious grind of movie-making and deal-striking goes on till dawn and beyond, and that’s the reason why the bustling Marche du Cinema or the Market section is a beacon that invites all those involved in the business of cinema to be there, or perish.