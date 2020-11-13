Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi to star in Ravan Leela

Pratik Gandhi will soon be seen in Hindi film Ravan Leela. (Photo: From respective PR handouts)

Pratik Gandhi, who recently impressed viewers with his performance as Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scam 1992, will soon be seen in the Hindi film Ravan Leela.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Ravan Leela is a Pen Studios production. The movie has been written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.

Hardik shared in a statement, “I believe there are many ways of storytelling. I have tried something new and I hope audiences like it.”

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios added, “It’s a strong content driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios.”

Pratik Gandhi has featured in National Award-winning films like Wrong Side Raju and Ventilator.

Ravan Leela is scheduled to release in 2020.

