SC stays Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat, asks makers to change title: ‘Why denigrate a section of society?’

The Supreme Court has put a stay on Ghooskhor Pandat until its title is changed, stating that it cannot permit any section of society to be denigrated by the title of a film.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 12, 2026 02:33 PM IST
Ghooskhor PandatManoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat landed in legal trouble.
Make us preferred source on Google

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, which was set to release on Netflix, landed in legal trouble after its title was criticised for being offensive and communally insensitive. The Supreme Court has now put a stay on the release of the film until the title is changed. A bench led by Justice B V Nagarathna observed that the Court cannot permit any section of society to be denigrated by a title of a film.

The order came after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed seeking a stay on the release of Neeraj Pandey’s directorial. The plea alleged that the film’s title promotes caste and religion based stereotyping. It further stated that the title hurts the dignity and religious sentiments of a particular community.

As per PTI, A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan also issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and Neeraj Pandey on the plea filed against the movie. Questioning the intent behind the title, the bench said, “Why should you denigrate a section of society by using such a title? This is against morality and public order. We will not allow you to release the film unless you tell us the changed title.”

As per reports, the next hearing in the matter will be held on February 19, 2026. The Court has also directed the makers to file an affidavit submitting the new title along with details of other changes made in the film.

The Supreme Court’s order comes even as the makers had already agreed to change the title of the film. All promotional material related to Ghooskhor Pandat has also been taken down. Earlier, addressing the backlash surrounding the title, Neeraj Pandey had issued a statement agreeing to change the film’s name.

ALSO READ | ‘Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav’: Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says ‘actor will be out soon’

He wrote, “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community… We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”

Story continues below this ad

Apart from the PIL, an FIR was also registered against the makers of the film at Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station. The FIR alleged that the film associated the term “Pandat” with corruption. Protests were also organised in Bhopal, despite the makers having attempted damage control earlier. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had also raised strong objections to the film’s title.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Rangoon
After Salman's brother-in-law Aayush receives threat, FWICE demands meeting with Maharashtra CM
Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma
'Rajpal Yadav went to jail as he didn't honour promise to pay debt': Delhi HC on cheque bounce case
Rajpal Yadav
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
Rajnath-led DAC clears proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from France
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Snake skin in UP village
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
cancer
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Must Read
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy up against crowd-puller Nepal
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Why do sovereign AI projects fail? IBM’s chief scientist Ruchir Puri on the pitfalls governments face
Ruchir Puri (right), chief scientist at IBM Research, outlines common failure modes in sovereign AI deployments at a session moderated by Mike Butcher (left), founder of Pathfounders. (Bijin Jose/The Indian Express).
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
'Is spitting brown phlegm, from smoking, a sign of cancer?'
cancer
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement