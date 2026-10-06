‘Your place is in jail’: SC comes down heavily on Rajpal Yadav as he fails to deposit Rs 2 cr

Tearing into Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav for failing to deposit Rs 2 crore with its registry despite multiple orders in connection with a long-running series of cheque bounce cases, the Supreme Court on Monday, October 5, reportedly stated, “This arrogance needs to be put in its right place.”

The court’s sharp reaction came after Rajpal failed to comply with the “last opportunity” that a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had granted him on September 15. At that time, he was instructed to deposit at least Rs 2 crore out of the total Rs 5 crore, extending his interim protection from surrender until October 5.

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Supreme Court slams Rajpal Yadav

However, since he did not comply with this order, the court slammed the actor on Monday. The bench also rebuked Rajpal’s counsel for arguing that “They (complainant) are not poor,” news agency PTI reported. Hearing this, an irked Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, “They may be richer than you, but they are poor to the extent you have swindled them. This arrogance needs to be put in its right place. You should know when to open your mouth. Your place is in jail.”

Pointing out that it could dismiss Rajpal’s appeal, the court noted that it was refraining from doing so because it could jeopardise the complainant’s chances of recovering the money.

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SC gives Rajpal Yadav until October 6 to make payment

When the actor’s counsel produced a copy of a demand draft (DD) for Rs 50 lakh and claimed it was being processed by the bank, the complainant’s lawyer came down heavily on Rajpal. “He is a film actor. He is acting here also. He has no respect for the majesty of the institution,” they alleged.

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The bench directed Rajpal Yadav to make the payment by Tuesday, October 6, and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday, October 7, as the first case.

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What is the cheque-bounce case against Rajpal Yadav?

Recalling what led to the ongoing dispute, the complainant alleged that in 2013, Rajpal Yadav tendered seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each to settle financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for a film in 2010. The cheques were, however, dishonoured. Subsequently, an agreement was reached between the parties in 2012, stating that the actor, his wife, and their company would repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest. However, that repayment has also yet to occur.

“He is perfect at doing drama… Earlier orders of the court have not been complied with,” the top court said on September 15, adding that the actor’s conduct does not inspire confidence. Nonetheless, he was given a “last opportunity” when his counsel requested two weeks to come up with a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount. The counsel also noted that the actor had spent four-and-a-half months in prison over different periods.

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Earlier this year, Rajpal Yadav had spent 10 days in Tihar Jail in connection with the cheque-bounce cases. He was released after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore into the complainant’s bank account.