SC rejects Anita Advani’s plea to recognise relationship with Rajesh Khanna as marriage

Terming it “luxury litigation”, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former actor Anita Advani’s plea that her relationship with the late superstar Rajesh Khanna be recognised as marriage.

Advani, who was with Khanna in his last years till he passed away in 2012 and said she is “seeking dignity”, had challenged an April 1 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing her petition.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale observed that there was no ground to entertain the plea. “This is luxury litigation,” it said.

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The counsel appearing for Advani said, “… At the end of the day, my prayer in my civil suit which is for this declaration, is premised on some sense of dignity.” The high court had dismissed the appeal filed by Advani challenging an order passed by the Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai in 2017 rejecting her civil suit seeking similar relief after the Bollywood superstar’s death in July 2012 at the age of 69.