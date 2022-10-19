SC refuses to list urgent petition to stay Ajay Devgn’s Thank God ahead of release: ‘Let it be’

The Supreme Court of India has refused to list the plea that sought a stay on the release of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer film Thank God.

The petition filed by Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust claimed that the film is “about derogatory remarks on God” and is scheduled to release on October 25. But the court listed the petition for November 1. When the Trust’s advocate said that the petition will be “infructuous” by then, the court said, “let it be.”

The petitioner sought the removal of the film’s trailer and other promotional material from YouTube and a stay on its release in theatres and OTT platforms. “The religious sentiments of the Petitioner, including other Kayastha people in the country is being harmed/injured and fundamental right is infringed and violated by the Respondents by making and releasing the said movie,” read a part of the petition.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film’s trailer suggests that it has Ajay Devgn playing Lord Chitragupta who is trying to teach a lesson to Sidharth Malhotra’s character after his time on Earth comes to an end. The film is said to be a comedy.

Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 25, a day after Diwali. Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu also releases in the theatres on the same day.