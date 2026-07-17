SC allows release of animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath post Lord Jagannath Yatra

The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the all India release of animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath on or after July 28 post Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted that the animated movie was based on a web series already released on Youtube, and that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted clearance for its screening.

The producers of the film, which was scheduled to be released Friday, had challenged the July 15 order of the Orissa High Court which restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing the movie.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State, said the Yatra has commenced on Thursday in Odisha and other parts of the country.