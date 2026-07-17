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SC allows release of animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath post Lord Jagannath Yatra
The producers of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, which was scheduled to be released Friday, had challenged the July 15 order of the Orissa High Court which restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing the movie.
The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the all India release of animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath on or after July 28 post Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities.
A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted that the animated movie was based on a web series already released on Youtube, and that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted clearance for its screening.
The producers of the film, which was scheduled to be released Friday, had challenged the July 15 order of the Orissa High Court which restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing the movie.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State, said the Yatra has commenced on Thursday in Odisha and other parts of the country.
The bench, which refused to stay the high court order, declined to direct the release of the movie on July 17.
“After the Rath Yatra concludes, you can release the movie,” Justice Nagarathna told senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for the film producers.
Kamat strongly urged the bench to allow the release of the film on the date originally announced, saying the web series which was released on YouTube two years back had not created any problem for anyone.
The bench, however, asked him not to release the movie during Rath Yatra festivities.
Kamat contended that crores of rupees have been invested and theatres were booked and they would suffer enormous loss if film is not released during the ten days festivities.
He said the CBFC has cleared the film, which is meant for children and is pure fiction like an animated film on Bal Ganesh.
The bench disposed of the petition filed by producers against the high court order.
The high court had observed that the objections raised over its portrayal of Lord Jagannath require detailed judicial scrutiny before the film can be exhibited.
The high court bench had passed the interim order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu of Angul, along with Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya of Puri and Umashankar Acharya of Nimapada.
The petition sought cancellation of the film’s certification by the CBFC and a direction restraining its public screening in Odisha.
The petition objected to the fictional depiction of Lord Jagannath’s childhood, dialogue, and battle sequences, contending that they were contrary to the Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana and long-standing temple traditions.
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