Sayani Gupta wants to tap international market

Asked if she is interested in doing regional or world cinema, Sayani told IANS: “I definitely want to do International films and I really feel I have a market globally. As far as regional films are concerned, nobody has called me for that and I don’t know why.”

“Bangla is my mother tongue and I really want to do some good work in vernacular language, Marathi is doing so well and they have some brilliant actors so I don’t think they will take a Bengali girl,” she added.

The young actress who hails from Kolkata will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer film “Fan”.

Without revealing much about her character in the film, she said: “It’s a dream come true for me to work with Shah Rukh Khan. I fell in love with him after working with him and it was lot of fun working with him.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, “Fan” is slated to hit theatres this Friday(April 15)

