Self-isolation is a good way for actors to work on skill sets: Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta will next be seen in Four More Shots Please season 2. (Photo: Sayani Gupta/Instagram) Sayani Gupta will next be seen in Four More Shots Please season 2. (Photo: Sayani Gupta/Instagram)

From daily riyaz to sketching, actor Sayani Gupta is trying to make the most of self-isolation.

And even though the country, including the artiste community, is grappling with uncertainty, the Article 15 star believes actors can use this opportunity to hone their skills, which they otherwise are unable to pursue due to busy schedules or the tendency to get complacent.

“I think this is the time to sort of restore, rejuvenate and replenish yourself. Work on your alignment and skill sets. Normally, I don’t get time to do riyaz and voice work, which is something I think all actors must do because that’s the training we had in film school. But we tend to get bored and complacent,” Sayani Gupta said during a Facebook live from The Indian Express page.

The Four More Shots Please actor spoke about how she is dealing with self-isolation and also took questions about her upcoming work. Gupta shared she is considering staying at home as a precious opportunity to do things that make her happy. This includes getting back to singing.

She said, “My happy place is when I am able to practise performing art. So, I have been doing riyaz every day, something which I had been procrastinating for years and finally, I am able to do it every day when I wake up.”

“I have been singing a lot. I hadn’t done it for a long time. I had been doing it on and off but not in a formal way. So, I am doing that,” Sayani Gupta added.

When asked what’s the general sentiment in the Hindi film industry right now, owing to the pandemic, Gupta said that while everyone’s worried, they also understand that staying positive is the need of the hour.

“We have been doing some video calls amongst friends and people we work with, and everyone is worried, but I think everyone is also hopeful. At this point, you have to be positive. You can’t completely let yourself be bogged down by any kind of fear. We need to be careful.

“We also need to stay positive. Art and music have healing abilities, and it is great that artistes are going live. It is imperative that we stay connected virtually and also be there for one another. That conversation is very important,” Sayani Gupta concluded.

