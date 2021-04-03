Sayani Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Soni Razdan starrer anthology series Kaali Peeli Tales wraps up production

Kaali Peeli Tales, an anthology series of six films written and directed by Adeeb Rais, wrapped up the filming recently. Adeeb’s credits include short films Aunty ji and Baatein and web series Yeh Crazy Dil.

The films are supposed to “capture the essence of love, relationships, and life in Mumbai.” They explore topics like infidelity, open marriage, homosexuality, commitment phobia, divorce among others.

The anthology film series boasts of acclaimed actors. Vinay Pathak, Soni Razdan, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharib Hashmi, Hussain Dalal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sadia Siddiqui, and Tanmay Dhananya feature in the cast of Kaali Peeli Tales.

Madmidaas Films is the production house behind the anthology film series.

Adeeb Rais said in a statement, “Each film has come from a very special place of my heart and has something unique to say. We haven’t shied away from bringing few important topics and showcasing some rather complex relationships through the films. Each of the films end in an iconic Mumbai black and yellow (kaali peeli) taxi and that is a metaphor for the journey of life, which works as a common thread between each of the six films.”

He added, “Within the anthology, we’ve covered a gamut of emotions and showcased a mix of both relatable and slightly off beat characters. There’s something for everyone to take home from this series.”

He also praised the cast of the films and said that he loves and admires all of them. He said they were all “kind, supporting” during the production.

Adeeb also revealed that the film is currently at the last leg of post-production is excited to share his “baby” with the rest of the world.