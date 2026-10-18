‘Savings will run out in a year’: Veteran actor Anita Kanwal reveals financial crisis

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal recently opened up about her struggle to find work and the financial uncertainty she is facing. In an interview, Anita revealed that her savings could run out within a year and that returning to work is crucial for her mental well-being. Despite reaching out to several people in the industry, she said she has yet to receive any substantial offers. Expressing disappointment that many remain unaware of her body of work, Anita reflected on her career across different mediums and recalled working with actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Prakash Jha.

Known for her roles in shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Shaanti and Sasural Genda Phool, Anita opened up about the challenges she is currently facing. She said, “I need to earn. If I survive for another 10-12 years, what will I do? My house is my only asset. My savings will run out in a year; that’s why I need work. Even though my kids want to support me, I don’t want to take money from them. I want to be in a position where I can give. Now the new kids don’t even know the work I have done. I get offered a 21-year-old’s role at times. I am not begging for work. If someone doesn’t know who Anita Kanwal is and the work she has done, there is nothing I can do. I do go for auditions, meet casting directors, but nothing is translating into work.”