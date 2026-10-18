‘Savings will run out in a year’: Veteran actor Anita Kanwal reveals financial crisis

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In an interview, Anita Kanwal revealed that her savings could run out within a year and that returning to work is crucial for her mental well-being.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 18, 2026 03:56 PM IST
Anita Kanwal Gangajal Kabhi Haan Kabhi NaaAnita Kanwal talks about financial struggle.
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Veteran actor Anita Kanwal recently opened up about her struggle to find work and the financial uncertainty she is facing. In an interview, Anita revealed that her savings could run out within a year and that returning to work is crucial for her mental well-being. Despite reaching out to several people in the industry, she said she has yet to receive any substantial offers. Expressing disappointment that many remain unaware of her body of work, Anita reflected on her career across different mediums and recalled working with actor Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Prakash Jha.

Known for her roles in shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Shaanti and Sasural Genda Phool, Anita opened up about the challenges she is currently facing. She said, “I need to earn. If I survive for another 10-12 years, what will I do? My house is my only asset. My savings will run out in a year; that’s why I need work. Even though my kids want to support me, I don’t want to take money from them. I want to be in a position where I can give. Now the new kids don’t even know the work I have done. I get offered a 21-year-old’s role at times. I am not begging for work. If someone doesn’t know who Anita Kanwal is and the work she has done, there is nothing I can do. I do go for auditions, meet casting directors, but nothing is translating into work.”

Anita Kanwal on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa: ‘Scenes were cut’

During the interview, Anita Kanwal also recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa. Anita Kanwal, who played Deepak Tijori’s mother in the film, said her scenes from that film were cut. “I never auditioned for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. It was real fun doing that film. I was so new. Of course, Shah Rukh Khan recognised me from Delhi. It was a lovely experience. Everyone thought I was too young to be Deepak Tijori’s mother at that time. I was 35-36, but it was a nice role. There was much more to it that got cut in the editing. Deewana became a big hit, so they made Shah Rukh’s motorcycle scenes longer. And our scenes were made smaller, but I got noticed, and after that I did so much work on TV. My main scene with SRK got cut, and I felt very bad about it.”

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Also Read: Once did 13 shows at a time, now rejected at auditions: Anita Kanwal asks ‘why am I even living?’

Anita on getting paid double by Prakash Jha for Gangajal

Anita Kanwal further recalled working with Prakash Jha on the 2003 film Gangaajal, revealing that her remuneration was doubled following the film’s success. “Working with Prakash Jha was great. One thing I will never forget about Prakashji. When I did Gangajal, I was paid timely, and he paid me fully. One day I got a call from his office saying my cheque was ready, and I said I was already paid. I was told that since Gangajal did very well, Prakashji gave an extra pay cheque to everyone. That was something I will never forget. Who does that? Here, if people pay you the full amount, it’s a big deal.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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