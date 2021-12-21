Saurabh Shukla to direct Dimple Kapadia-Pankaj Kapur in romantic-comedy Jab Khuli Kitaab

Yesteryear stars Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur are all set to unite for a charming love story Jab Khuli Kitaab. The film by Applause Entertainment and Shoe Strap Films is a stage-to-screen adaptation of Saurabh Shukla’s play, and will be helmed by the actor himself. Joining the cast would be Aparshakti Khurana, Samir Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi among others.

Jab Khuli Kitaab is a timeless, deeply moving love story of a couple seeking divorce after 50 years of marriage. It will also deal with the dysfunctionality of relationships and how it impacts the family. Bringing a humour take on the multi-dimensional family equation, makers say this film is both ‘universal and intimate’.

Talking about the film, writer-director-producer Saurabh Shukla shared that Jab Khuli Kitaab is very close to his heart. He added that he’s thrilled to have stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as the leads. “We all say that one should be transparent and clean in any relationship but how many of us are open to facing the truth in our own relationships? The film is a rom-com with a couple in their 70s. You see them doing what any teenager will do in their relationships. The film is a joyride where you laugh, fall in love and cry with this unique couple,” he added.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, on his part said, “Jab Khuli Kitaab has an endearing, exciting idea at its core, which completely sets it apart from other romances. This film disrupts the usual tropes and reflects how love at any age can turn into a messy and inflammable affair. The script is sharp, observant and hilarious in equal measure, complemented by our wonderful ensemble of actors, led by the remarkable Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia.”

Set in Uttarakhand, Jab Khuli Kitaab recently wrapped up its shoot in a start-to-finish schedule in Ranikhet.

On the work front, while Pankaj Kapur will be seen in Jersey, Dimple Kapadia has been shooting for Homi Adajania’s web series, tentatively titled Saas Bahu aur Cocaine