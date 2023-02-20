scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Saurabh Shukla shares he had rum worth Rs 30,000 which Ranbir Kapoor offered: ‘Nagarjuna had made Ranbir drink…’

In an interview, Saurabh Shukla revealed that he had an expensive rum with Ranbir Kapoor in Leh, when the two were presumably shooting for Shamshera.

Ranbir KapoorSaurabh Shukla shared a funny anecdote about his time with Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram, Express Photo)

It is the rum cinematic universe, and it stars Saurabh Shukla, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. Shukla has shared a hilarious anecdote about his time with Kapoor, when the duo finished an expensive rum bottle during their time in Leh.

Shukla and Kapoor have worked together in films like Barfi, Jagga Jasoos and last year’s Yash Raj Films’ actioner Shamshera. Kapoor and Nagarjuna teamed up for their first big screen outing, Brahmastra, which also released last year.

In the latest episode of Unfiltered By Samdish, Saurabh Shukla opened up about his favourite drink and said he usually drinks Old Monk and coke and likes it a lot as it is “easily available and cheap”.

Shukla then revealed that he has also had an expensive rum with Ranbir Kapoor in Leh, when the two were presumably shooting for Shamshera.

“I have had a rum which costs Rs 30,000 a bottle. Woh mujhe Ranbir Kapoor ne pilayi thi, usko Nagarjuna ne pilayi thi (Ranbir Kapoor made me drink it, and it was Nagarjuna who made Ranbir drink). It wasn’t a full bottle, a quarter was not in it when Ranbir had opened it,” he said.

When asked if Kapoor had brought the bottle after emptying it a bit, Shukla said, “No, as in, he must have drank from it. I was in Leh so he asked me, ‘Sir what are you drinking?’ I said Old Monk, so he said I will make you drink this. Dono ne khoob pi (We drank a lot). But then it got over, so he said, ‘Sir thodi kam pad gayi’. Then I asked him if he will have Old Monk, he said yes and then maine usko Old Monk pilayi (and then I made him drink Old Monk).”

Saurabh Shukla, who has been acting in films for more than three decades, is known for his performances in films like Satya, Nayak: The Real Hero, Luck By Chance, Barfi! and Jolly LLB among others.

When Samdish noted that Shukla has been “under used” in the industry, the actor said, “You spoke my heart. Everyone thinks they have received less. Your wish, that you want to see more of me, even I feel the same. I want to see more of me (on screen). I am working towards it.”

Saurabh Shukla had a packed 2022 with films like Shamshera, Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 and Bhediya, headlined by Varun Dhawan.

