‘He was like a co-actor with her’: Saurabh Shukla reveals how Shah Rukh Khan treats Suhana on the sets of King

Actor Saurabh Shukla, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Badshah and will reunite with him in King, recently opened up about the superstar’s personality. He also shared his take on working with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the three stars.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Saurabh Shukla looked back at his early days with Shah Rukh Khan and described him as a sharp and a very good businessman.

“I worked with him in Badshah. He was a rising star then. At that time, I didn’t meet him much; we interacted only briefly. Over the years, I have met Shah Rukh at different times in different ways. Shah Rukh is definitely a very good businessman, his business sense is excellent. Otherwise, it is not possible to create such an empire and hold it single-handedly. Of course, now there is an army of people, but he has created that army himself. He has great support from his family, all of that is there.”

He went on to share what truly sets Shah Rukh Khan apart on a personal level.

“But when you meet him, he never lets you feel that he is such a powerful or big person. That is the beauty of SRK, and that is what defines him. If Shah Rukh is talking to you, you will feel that you are the most important person because he will be 100% present with you and will talk to you. That is rare. I really envy him—that quality is something I don’t have. When I talk, some people like what I say, but I end up talking mostly about myself—what I think, what I feel. But Shah Rukh listens to your views as well, and that is what SRK is for you.”

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Shah Rukh Khan as a father on King sets

Saurabh Shukla also spoke about seeing Shah Rukh Khan in a different role, that of a father, while working on King, where he shares screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan.

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“Shah Rukh is a very wise father. There is being protective, but I think he gives ample freedom to his children because they have their own voice. He is not possessive or overly protective. Of course, a father will be protective, but he is wonderful. On set, he was like a colleague, like a co-actor with Suhana. He was rehearsing and suggesting things like any co-actor would.”

Aamir Khan’s discipline, Salman Khan’s instinct

Reflecting on his experiences with the other Khans, Saurabh Shukla highlighted how each of them brings something distinct to the table.

Saurabh, who worked with Aamir Khan in PK, described him as someone with impeccable work ethics.

He said, “Aamir is very intelligent, well-read, and very serious about his work. When you work with him, you realise that it is not just fun and games—it is something important that you are doing. He is very passionate. When I worked with Aamir, there was a day he wasn’t shooting—it was my part, his day off—but he still came to the shoot and said, ‘If Saurabh’s side is being shot, I need to give him cues.’ These are the work ethics that Aamir follows.”

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Speaking about Salman Khan, Saurabh described a more instinct-driven personality, “Salman Khan is all heart—and I am not joking. He is very reserved. It’s not that he opens up easily; he stays quiet. But the moment he talks, he is like a child. At heart, he is like a child—that’s why his humour is so wonderful, which you see in all his films. He does certain things that are very instinctive—it is not methodical or very well thought out, but it is instinctively humorous and sometimes very wise as well.”

Saurabh Shukla has worked with Salman Khan in Kick and Salaam-e-Ishq.