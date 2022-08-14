Saumya Tandon starts fundraiser to help Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Deepesh Bhan after his death: ‘He is gone but…’

Actor Saumya Tandon has started a fundraiser in the memory of her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-star Deepesh Bhan, which will help the late actor’s family repay the housing loan. Deepesh, known for his character Malkhan on the popular sitcom, passed away on July 23 aged 41.

According to the fundraiser page, Deepesh–survived by wife Neha and an 18 months old baby–took a bank loan of Rs 75 lakhs and bought a house in Mumbai in 2018. He brought down his loan to RS 58 lakhs by prepaying in the last three years. Rs 14 lakh have been raised via the fundraiser till now.

Saumya Tandon posted a video on her Instagram page, urging fans of the actor to contribute to the fund for the house. Saumya said this is the least one could do for Deepesh to repay “the happiness and love he has given us”.

“Deepesh is not with us anymore, but his memories, words, will always remain with me. He was quite talkative and would often talk about his house, which he had bought for his family on loan. He then got married, had a son. He has gone, but we can repay all the happiness and love he has given us, by giving his son, that house.

“I have created a fund, in which its entire money will go to his wife, so that she can repay the home loan. Irrespective of the amount, please contribute. You and I can together fulfil his dream,” Saumya said in the video.

Calling Deepesh “one of the sweetest co actors” she has worked with, Saumya Tandon said contributing towards the fund will show that “good people don’t go unnoticed”. “Every small bit counts,” she wrote.

According to the fundraiser page, “Deepesh kissed his wife good morning and went down to play cricket in his building ground and never came back. We were all shocked, coudn’t believe that a vegetarian, non smoker, teetotaler and fit young man could suddenly go away like this.

“Life is not fair , the nicest people go or suffer the most. He was a loving husband, doting father, great colleague, and honest human being with no vices. He is gone but left behind is young wife with no job, a 18 months old baby and a huge home loan and no loan insurance. Neha also comes from a very humble family, who lost her father long back,” the information read.

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Deepesh Bhan had also worked on comedy shows such as Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani, May I Come in Madam? and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Saumya Tandon was associated with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai since the start of the show in 2015 and played the popular character Anita. She quit the sitcom in 2020 as she wanted to “explore different things”.