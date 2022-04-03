scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Must Read

Saudi Arabia culture minister meets Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, says ‘explored partnership opportunities together’

Saudi Arabia culture minister took to Twitter and shared images of his meeting, which was also attended by actor Saif Ali Khan. He tagged the stars on the microblogging site and wrote that the meeting was to explore "partnership opportunities" together.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: April 3, 2022 4:21:18 pm
shah rukh khanThe minister tagged the stars on the microblogging site and wrote that the meeting was to explore "partnership opportunities" together.

Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday posted pictures of his meeting with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The minister took to Twitter and shared images of his meeting, also attended by actor Saif Ali Khan. He tagged the stars on the microblogging site and wrote that the meeting was to explore “partnership opportunities” together.

Also in Entertainment |Grammys 2022: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo could create history

“It was great to meet members of the thriving Indian film community including Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan and explore partnership opportunities together! #SaudiMinistryOfCulture #Saudivision2030,” the tweet read.

The date and venue of the meeting is not yet known.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his big scale actioner Pathaan, set to open in cinemas next January, while Salman will be seen in Tiger 3, which will release theatrically in April 2023.

Akshay, who was recently seen in Bachchhan Paandey, has a packed slate with films like Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Selfiee among others.

Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ajay Devgn's birthday, doting dad of Yug Devgan, Nysa Devgan
On Ajay Devgn’s birthday, here’s a portrait of the actor as a family man

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement