Manoj Bajpayee: Satyameva Jayate’s story grabbed me by my collar

Manoj Bajpayee says his latest film Satyameva Jayate is an edge of the seat thriller. The actor plays a police officer in the Milap Milan Zaveri directorial, which hits screens on August 15.

Manoj, who recently won the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, feels his latest venture Satyameva Jayate is one commercial movie which grabbed his attention. During an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the maverick actor said, “It’s a massy film, which I’m not that much known for. But it’s a story which grabbed me by my collar. When Milan Zaveri narrated the script, I was sitting quietly through the narration. It didn’t even give me a chance to yawn. And I was on the edge of my seat. I said let’s go ahead and do it! I don’t have any problem with any genre. It’s just that commercial films which were being offered to me were not up to the mark and this is the kind of film I have grown up watching in my small town, in my village. It is a tribute to all those films.”

Satyameva Jayate is Manoj’s fourth release this year. While he played a colonel in Aiyaary, he was a DIG in Baaghi 2. We asked him whether donning the uniform on screen is his new found love and he said, “That’s good na! And they (makers) think I do justice to the role. But at the same time, I would say I don’t play the uniform, I play the person who is wearing that uniform.”

