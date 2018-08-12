Satyameva Jayate screening: John Abraham, Kriti Kharbanda and Harshvardhan Rane in attendance

Satyameva Jayate will release on August 15. Satyameva Jayate will release on August 15.

John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate is all set to hit the screens on August 15. Before the audience and critics give their verdict on the action film, John held a special screening for his industry friends. We saw Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, producer Bhushan Kumar and Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma among others at the screening of the movie.

Satyameva Jayate is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani.

John plays a vigilante in the film who fights against corruption and social injustice. Earlier at a promotional event, John said the film deals with issues like corruption and sexual harassment.

John Abraham at Satyameva Jayate screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) John Abraham at Satyameva Jayate screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane was also seen at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane was also seen at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Kharbanda marked her presence as well. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Kharbanda marked her presence as well. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

John Abraham with Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) John Abraham with Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

John Abraham with a fan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) John Abraham with a fan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

John Abraham gets a selfie clicked with fans. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) John Abraham gets a selfie clicked with fans. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Bhushan Kumar at the screening of Satyameva Jayate. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Bhushan Kumar at the screening of Satyameva Jayate. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Satyameva Jayate will be releasing alongside Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Talking about the clash, John had earlier said, “I think there is enough space for two big films on a holiday. It’s not competing. We are complementing each other. We would love if people go and see Satyameva Jayate and we would be absolutely happy if people go and see Gold.”

Apart from John and Manoj Bajpayee, the Milap Zaveri directorial introduces Aisha Sharma, who plays John’s love interest in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd