Satyameva Jayate movie release LIVE UPDATES

Starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, Satyameva Jayate is a vigilante drama. John plays the vigilante who wants to bring justice to those who have been wronged by the corrupt system and he won’t stop at anything to restore justice in society. Manoj Bajpayee plays the cop who has to stop the vigilante.
The film also stars Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. The recreated version of the popular song “Dilbar”, featuring Nora Fatehi, has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.
Satyameva Jayate is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri who was also a writer for the TV show 24, starring Anil Kapoor.
Trade analyst Girish Johar shared, 'Satyameva Jayate is a masala entertainer. It is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day."
The film takes its objective very seriously indeed. We are shown stacks of wood, kerosene cans and matchsticks, and burning human flesh, over and over and over again. And again, just in case we’d forgotten. There was a time, in the 70s and 80s, when B grade cinema embraced this theme—weeding out corruption with extreme violence– with enthusiasm. Satyameva Jayate brings it all back, with all its dialogue-baazi, and relentless background music, piling one improbable, cliché-ridden sequence upon another.
Siddharth Kannan shared on Twitter, "Action packed masala entertainer. Seeti maar action,zabardast dialogues. @TheJohnAbraham is our very own star action hero! @BajpayeeManoj proves yet again why he is an icon! @aishasharma25 is a breath of fresh air! @zmilap truly makes us feel patriotic! 4* #SatyamevaJayate #SidK"
Abbas Mustan wrote on Twitter, "Dear Milap @zmilap #SMJ is very well directed n written wholesome entertainer Taalis n Seetis drama emotion. Best wishes @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj @TSeries @monishaadvani @itsBhushanKumar"
Hichki director Siddharth Malhotra posted on Twitter, "It’s takes a while for a film maker to find his voice,my friend @zmilap has found &owned his identity in #SATYAMEVAJAYATE full masala, dialoguebaazi, emotion and drama his style to the gallery..many congrats @madhubhojwani @TheJohnAbraham ur in super form @nikkhiladvani 🙌"