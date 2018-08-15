Satyameva Jayate movie release LIVE UPDATES

Satyameva Jayate movie release: Satyameva Jayate will clash with Gold at the box office. Satyameva Jayate movie release: Satyameva Jayate will clash with Gold at the box office.

Starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, Satyameva Jayate is a vigilante drama. John plays the vigilante who wants to bring justice to those who have been wronged by the corrupt system and he won’t stop at anything to restore justice in society. Manoj Bajpayee plays the cop who has to stop the vigilante.

The film also stars Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. The recreated version of the popular song “Dilbar”, featuring Nora Fatehi, has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Satyameva Jayate is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri who was also a writer for the TV show 24, starring Anil Kapoor.