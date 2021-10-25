Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer: Three John Abrahams are outweighed by heavy-duty dialogues in this drama, watch

John Abraham is taking things one notch higher with Satyameva Jayate 2. So we have more action, corruption, politics and flexing of muscles. In fact we also have more of John Abraham!

The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 released the film’s trailer on Monday, and justifying the franchise, the sequel too is loaded with everything that John’s movies have come to represent in recent years. So we have a politician, a cop, a farmer leader and a killer on the loose, and each one is played by John himself. While one is a father, two of them are the sons who’ve different ideologies.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a vigilante action drama, along the lines of the 2018 film. Also starring Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor and others, the film marks the acting comeback of Divya Khosla Kumar. Nora Fatehi appears in a dance number too. The trailer is loaded with intense dialogues about patriotism and duty towards the nation. Take these 2 for instance: ‘Tan Man Dhan se badhkar Jan Gan Man’ or ‘Mera funda Dandi nahi hai, mera funda dunda hai’.

It also seems to loosely depict the recent farmers’ protest.

Director Milap Zaveri has returned to helm the project, that has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment. It’ll scheduled to release on November 25.

Satyamev Jayate 2 was one of the first films to go on floors after the Maharashtra government allowed conditional resumption of film and TV shoots in non-containment zones last year.