John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Actor John Abraham starrer actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 has made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday.
A sequel to the 2018 hit of the same name, the Milap Zaveri directorial released theatrically on November 25. The film featured Abraham in a triple role, fighting corruption in Lucknow.
“Brace yourselves, this time witness 2x action, 2x entertainment and 3x surprise. Watch #SatyamevaJayate2OnPrime now,” the streamer tweeted.
Satyameva Jayate 2 was produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment. It also starred Divya Khosla Kumar.
Though the trade had expected the film to clock big numbers at the box office, Satyameva Jayate 2 opened to scathing reviews and ended its lifetime gross under Rs 15 crore.
Abraham will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller Attack, scheduled to release in January 2022.
