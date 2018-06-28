Satyameva Jayate trailer: John Abraham shines in his action avatar

Satyamev Jayate trailer: John Abraham stars as a vigilante in the film. Satyamev Jayate trailer: John Abraham stars as a vigilante in the film.

John Abraham is back at what he does best, action. The trailer of his latest film Satyamev Jayate is out and John Abraham along with Manoj Bajpayee stand out in the almost 3-minute clip. From what we can gather from the trailer, John plays a vigilante who is out there to get those who are spreading the seed of corruption while being in the garb of public servants. His backstory is also revealed in the trailer as we see that his father took his own life in front of his son’s eyes. Manoj Bajpayee plays an honest police officer who wants to capture this vigilante and believes that the only one who can take ‘kanoon’ (law) in his hands is ‘kanoon’ itself.

Watch Satyamev Jayate trailer

The trailer is full of action sequences where we see John breaking out of a huge tire by the sheer strength of his body and also creating an explosion at a petrol pump. Basically, if you are a fan of watching action on the silver screen, Bollywood has something big to offer this time.

The trailer gives out most of the story so we can only hope that the film has more to offer when we watch it in the theatres.

Satyamev Jayate releases on August 15 but the film will witness some competition at the ticket counters as Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and Yamla Pagla Deewana, starring Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, are releasing on the same date as well.

Apart from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, the film also stars Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma. Satyamev Jayate is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The director has earlier helmed films like Mastizaade and Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. Zaveri has also written various episodes of Anil Kapoor starrer TV series 24.