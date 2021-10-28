Satyamev Jayate 2 song Meri Zindagi Hai Tu: John Abraham, Divya Khosla celebrate love in this romantic ballad

The makers of Satyamev Jayate 2 have released a new song from the movie featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. Titled “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu”, the romantic number is a rehashed version of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s original song of the same name. The original composition was penned by Nasir Kazmi.

In the Satyamev Jayate number, Divya and John are soaked in love as they dance on the festival of Karwa Chauth. It has Divya decked up as a bride and John looks dapper in his traditional white attire. “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu” has been composed by Rochak Kohli and sung by Neetu Mohan and Jubin Nautiyal. Manoj Muntashir has given the lyrics of the song.

Sharing the song on social media, John Abraham wrote, “Sach kahu tere naam pe dil dhadakata hai aaj bhi, dekh ke tujhe ik dafa phir kisi ko dekha na kabhi #MeriZindagiHaiTu… Song Out Now: Link In Bio #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a vigilante action drama. Besides John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, it also stars Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya and Gautami Kapoor. Nora Fatehi will make a special appearance in a dance number.

Milap Zaveri directorial Satyamev Jayate 2 is scheduled to release on November 25.