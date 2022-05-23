scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Paresh Rawal, Revathi to star in film adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan will direct the film, which is backed by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 23, 2022 10:04:07 pm
Satyajit Ray short story 'Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro filmThe Storyteller explores the mindset of people who exploit and are exploited.

A Hindi feature film adaptation of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s short story Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro is in the works, the makers announced on Monday.

Titled The Storyteller, the movie will star Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Revathi and Tannishtha Chatterjee. Ananth Narayan Mahadevan will direct the film, which is backed by Jio Studios in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.

In the story about originality versus plagiarism, Satyajit Ray poses a larger question: “What is more important – the story or the storyteller?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, known for National Award winning Marathi film Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, said the team is “happy and honoured” to introduce the master storyteller to the younger generation with the upcoming movie.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 24, 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check...
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 23, 2022: What you need to read today
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...Premium
Opinion: Can India turn Quad into an instrument to realise its significan...
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles aheadPremium
Presidential polls: For Congress, a prelude to battles ahead
More Premium Stories >>

“The Storyteller, a timeless fable, explores the mindset of people who exploit and are exploited. Ray’s subtle treatment of the subject makes one smile at what is, in fact, a revenge story. An amalgamation of wit, drama, and even suspense, the film is an attempt to bring Ray to a generation that has only heard about him or been occasionally exposed to his collection,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Last week, a restored version of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Pratidwandi (The Adversary) was screened at the Classics section of the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, 9 celebrity photos
Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement