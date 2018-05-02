Follow Us:
Srijit Mukerji to adapt Satyajit Ray’s best stories in a web series

Remembering the Pather Panchali director Satyajit Ray on his 97th birth anniversary, Viacom 18 has announced a 12 part series based on his films titled X Ray – Selected Satyajit Shorts.

Published: May 2, 2018
May 2 marks the 97th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Remembering the Pather Panchali director, Viacom 18 has announced a 12 part web series based on his films titled X Ray – Selected Satyajit Shorts. The series is to be helmed by National Award winning director Srijit Mukherji.

Srijit, whose last Bollywood outing was Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan, is an acclaimed Bengali director. His fifth film Jaatishwar won 4 National Awards in 2014 and he also won the National Film Award for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for his sixth film Chotushkone. His eighth film Rajkahini became an official selection at 12 international film festivals including Indian Panorama at IFFI 2015 among others. With a maverick like him dealing with the project, Ray’s work will be done full justice.

Along with X Ray, Viacom 18 also announced that its digital content brand Tipping Point will launch a host of web series, short films and non-traditional formats under the brand. The list also includes an untitled crime thriller created by Imtiaz Ali. Ali also helmed the recent Large Short Films’ short titled The Other Way, which explored the story of a bride-to-be who was not sure if she wanted to let go of her single life.

Apart from that, a Soumendra Padhi directorial titled Jamtara which is about a small district in Jharkhand, known to be India’s phishing capital is also all set to be a part of the series. The last short to be revealed is titled Best Days, a psychological thriller by Abhishek Sengupta of the web-series Lakhon Mein Ek fame.

