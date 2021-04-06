Satyajeet Dubey’s coronavirus precautions post came gift-wrapped as an engagement announcement

Actor Satyajeet Dubey urged his fans to wash their hands and sanitise when necessary but in a quirky way. The actor on Tuesday took to Twitter to post an “Important announcement.” He asked his fans to read it carefully. The note began with Dubey talking about getting engaged to his partner on April 27th but as you keep reading it on, you realise that the announcement is fake and he just wanted to draw his fans’ attention and educate them about precautions to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Important announcement.

Please read carefully. pic.twitter.com/E97HPY3vSp — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) April 5, 2021

“Okay since lots of people have been asking me questions from quite a long time so I decided to address this issue. First of all, I am not hiding my relationship. I don’t think it’s anyone’s business. Plus, I need some privacy and to protect the well-being of my partner. Yes, we have sent invitations to close friends last week. We are getting engaged on April 27, 2021. It happened unexpectedly but my family is really happy about it so I am, and can’t wait to be with the love of my life. I stole this post from someone just to remind you that wash your hands properly and use sanitiser when necessary,” the note read.

The post comes after the coronavirus cases in India have hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, PTI tweeted that as per the Union Health ministry, “Active COVID-19 cases recorded at 7,88,223, while 1,17,32,279 people have recovered from disease.” The organisation added that “Single day rise of 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, 446 fatalities push India’s tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, death toll to 1,65,547.”

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, singer Abhijeet Sawant and 45 members of Ram Setu crew tested positive for coronavirus. Akshay Kumar, who tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday, informed fans that he is doing ok and is currently hospitalised.