‘Satsang’ is not about Asaram Bapu: Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha is appalled by reports that his film ‘Satsang’ would be an expose on godmen with special focus on Asaram Bapu.

Prakash Jha said: “I am not making any film on Asaram Bapu. I don’t know why this whole thing started,and who started it. I think it’s in very bad taste to launch a film just because there’s a juicy controversy around. And ‘Satsang’ is not about self-styled holy-men.”

While Prakash Jha chooses to go mum after this outburst,a source close to him reveals that Prakash Jha is not making ‘Satsang’ next.

The source sais: “Prakash wants to move away from his trademark topical cinema and do a film that would be completely unexpected. In fact Prakash is planning to do an intense love story next.”

The director had directed a love story ‘Dil Kya Kare’ with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. But the film bombed.

