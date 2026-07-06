‘Satluj suffered the same fate as Jaswant Singh Khalra’: Diljit Dosanjh on film’s India ban

Diljit Dosanjh has responded to his film Satluj, earlier titled Panjab 95, being taken down from OTT platform ZEE5 less than two days after it started streaming. The singer-actor posted a clip from the film and wrote, “#ichallengethedarkness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 SATLUJ naal v oh hee hoyea jo Khalra Saab naal hoyea c.”

Diljit compared the film’s ban to the disappearance and extrajudicial killing of the film’s protagonist, Jaswant Singh Khalra, while militancy was at its peak in Punjab in the 90s. Satluj began streaming on ZEE5 Global on July 3 after a certification battle that began in late 2022.

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The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), colloquially called the censor board, had demanded 127 cuts after the film underwent two rounds of changes based on their recommendations.

Film’s director Honey Trehan was more philosophical in his response, writing on social media, “Tera bhana meetha lage (God’s will is sweet).’” He earlier told The Indian Express, “I got to know about the removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India at around 8.15 pm on Sunday. I am at a loss right now. I don’t know how to react to this development.”

On Sunday night, the platform confirmed that the film was being removed from its Indian catalogue while it would be available internationally through ZEE5 Global. The platform wrote on social media, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.”

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The streaming platform further confirmed that the film would not stream in India until further notice. “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering,” they wrote.

Satluj’s certification battle

Submitted to the CBFC in 2022, the film did not receive certification because the board demanded 127 cuts and a change of title. The makers approached the Bombay High Court, but they later withdrew the case. In 2023, the film was also withdrawn from a planned premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

After over three years, the film achieved a hard-won victory when it opted to stream directly on an OTT platform without any cuts and only a title change. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP alongside MacGuffin Pictures, the film also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.