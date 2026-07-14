Satluj director Honey Trehan: ‘Jaswant Singh Khalra being abducted again’

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer, Satluj, has been mired in controversies — a long censorship battle, a silent OTT release, and an abrupt takedown. Based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, it released on Zee5 on July 3, but was blocked in India within 48 hours, and later taken down worldwide. The Indian Express spoke to the movie’s director, Honey Trehan, whose earlier works include the Netflix show Raat Akeli Hai. Edited excerpts:

That was a decision taken by my producers and the platform, because every time we announced the release, we were pressured by the government and had to stall the release. So it was completely their call that let’s just release it without any promos. I got to know about the release a couple of days beforehand; the producers called and said Zee5 wanted to release ‘Punjab ’95’ under another title. I had no issues with that. I just told them there should be no cuts at all. They agreed. So I told them we also have the name ‘Satluj’ registered with us. Then we released it.

Q. Some are saying the title was changed at the last moment as ‘Punjab ’95’ was stuck.

No, nothing like that. When the CBFC [Central Board of Film Certification] had asked me to change the original title ‘Ghallughara’ (meaning genocide), I gave them 2-3 names, including ‘Punjab ’95’ and ‘Satluj’. ‘Satluj’ was always there from the beginning… So it was a title approved by the CBFC and not a new name that suddenly came into the picture.

Q. Did the government know about the release? What was their immediate reaction?

No, I don’t think the government knew about the release… I have no knowledge about that. As for their reaction, that is evidently clear…the world can see. I did not get any calls from them. I had nothing to do. Neither my producers nor I got any calls. But Zee5 got a letter from the (I&B) Ministry to stop the film.

Q. The movie was blocked in India within 48 hours of its release, and later taken down from Zee5 worldwide. What was your reaction?

I was heartbroken…The ban pushes you into a corner, and you’re forced to ask yourself… are we seriously living in a democratic country?

You see, 31 years ago, Jaswant Singh Khalra was abducted and killed by the Punjab Police. Back then, the Centre had played a great role in delivering him justice. Today, after 31 years, Khalra is being abducted again… All I ask the Centre is that please have a big heart, please be kind towards us, and let us tell his story to the world. Do not abduct Khalra again. I want the Centre to have a larger heart and give him the freedom… Let his story be told…He has been disappointed with the way the government has treated him. This film had a different fate. But we are happy the story is resonating with the world. We are getting a very overwhelming response from the audience.

Q. The government panel says that the movie might be misused by “hostile” elements, Pakistan or separatist elements, as they say.

Are there any grounds for this statement? They say my film can harm the law and order situation in Punjab. On the contrary, my film has actually united Punjab. You go to Punjab and see, people are watching the movie together. They say my film is polarising society and dividing Hindus and Sikhs, but on the ground, the Hindus and Sikhs of Punjab are watching the movie together. It was not meant to provoke anybody. My film is a balm on the wounds of the people who suffered so much… I don’t think there was any reason to ban it.

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People were peacefully watching my movie in their homes for the first 48 hours. There were no issues with it. But the government banned the movie, and now it has become a movement. It’s been 10 days; everyone’s watching the film with peace, harmony, and ‘langar’ is being served to them.

What is more harmful for the law and order of this country? My film that has united people, or hate speeches by the politicians aimed at dividing us? Propaganda movies are endorsed by the government. And even if you say my movie is a propaganda film, then let it be released like you released other propaganda films. Why differentiate? We are a very big country. One film can’t harm our social fabric.

Q. Did you meet the government panel?

Yes, I was there in one of the discussions with the IDC [inter-departmental committee] panel, I just told them why this film was important for me. But after two days, Zee5 told me that the IDC said, “Ban the film.” So when I heard that IDC is banning the film, I was like, “Okay, what to do?” Why does the politics of this country need to make everything so polarised? I cannot understand.

Q. Some people say the film is one-sided.

How is my film one-sided? If you believe my film is one-sided, then you have clearly not watched it fully. As a filmmaker, I proudly command that if you want to criticise my art, first watch it in its entirety. Because if you watch it, you will hear the exchange between the characters Sugga (Suvinder Vicky) and the CBI cop, played by Arjun Rampal, where Sugga tells him “hamari ek ek goli yaha hazaro goliyon ke badle chalti hai” (Every single shot we fire is in response to a thousand gunshots here). Or the exchange between the characters of the Chief Minister and DGP Bitta, where Bitta tells him that without him, militancy wouldn’t have ended in Punjab. I am a filmmaker; I make my characters speak for themselves. If they can speak for the other side, ‘mujhe dhol bajane ki kya zaroorat hai?’ (Why do I need to blow their trumpet?)I also mention in the film that thousands of cops were killed in the proxy war. But nobody noticed.

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So how can you say my movie is silent about the other side? The movie is loudly speaking about the other side. If you watch the film carefully, my main characters are talking about the other side.

The character of DSP Jagpal says “Raat ki khabre sunte ho na, kitne hathiyaro se lad rahe hain hum (You hear the news at night? How many weapons we are up against?)”. It’s not like we are not talking about that. A few politically motivated people want to overlook that. I don’t want to make any statements. My film is my statement; my work speaks for itself. It’s there, everything is there.

The number, 25,000 encounter deaths in Punjab, is exaggerated, some say.

Who is my film based on? It is based on Khalra. He always said 25,000 encounters. His speeches are also available on the web. So I need to depict his truth. But for the sake of clarity and being a responsible citizen, I have still mentioned in the movie that it is an estimated figure. Wherever Diljit mentions it, he says “estimated 25,000 extra-judicial killings”.

Q. Critics are also pointing out that you did not portray Khalra’s politics or his active advocacy for the Khalistan movement. Why is that?

Yes, I read about him in great detail and I know of his politics too. But I was not making the film to scrutinise anyone’s personality… My focus was his human rights work. Does his politics negate that? No case was ever filed against Khalra. Even in the police testimonies, the cops say that “Khalra was such a nice man, why would we abduct him?” So the question is, if he was such a nice man and a law-abiding citizen, why was he abducted and killed by the police?

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Q. You grew up in Tarn Taran — one of the worst affected places by militancy and encounters. Did you hear or see such incidents growing up?

Yes, it was all around us. Not a lot of people know that I spent my childhood in the heartland of Punjab in Tarn Taran, till Class 7. And police encounters and militancy were the only thing there was to talk about, even in my neighbourhood and extended family..I have heard endless stories. I do not want to talk about them. But I feel my film talks for me. It portrays everything I saw… There is nothing left for me to say…

Q. As a storyteller, what are the red lines for you?

I am a very responsible citizen and filmmaker. I believe freedom of speech comes with more responsibility than restrictions. But I try to see how I see… I go by my gut. And I never cross any line which is legally incorrect. People believe anyone can come up and make a film; that is not how it happens. All our scripts are first vetted by law firms. My script was also vetted by a legal firm. We ensured everything we did was in line with the country’s laws. Only then, we went ahead and produced it… It is the CBFC which is arm-twisting us. We filed a case in the High Court, but my producers were forced to withdraw the case. If you really believe in the legal system, why did you not follow the course of justice? Why not wait for the court order? Why tell producers to withdraw the case? It’s a very sad situation. We are a very big country; one film can’t destroy us.

Q. Why did you withdraw the case? Please elaborate

Initially, CBFC suggested 21 cuts. We did not agree; we said they’re not legitimate. Then, we went to the (Bombay) High Court. By July 2023, we were almost on the winning ground. Only one hearing was left. But, CBFC put pressure… and we were asked to opt for an out-of- court settlement. But during negotiations, they asked us for 127 cuts instead of 21.

Then, we decided on an international release. We withdrew from the High Court so CBFC could not argue that the matter was sub-judice.