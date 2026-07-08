Satluj ban shows they ‘couldn’t digest the truth’, says Kanwaljit Singh

Who is doing it like Kanwaljit Singh? After winning widespread acclaim for his nuanced performance in Arati Kadav’s Mrs last year, the veteran actor has once again left audiences impressed with his portrayal of the antagonist in Honey Trehan’s Satluj (formerly titled Punjab 95). The film, however, had a short-lived release. It was taken down from ZEE5 just 48 hours after its premiere, reportedly under the direction of the Government of India. Despite its removal, pirated copies of the film have continued to circulate online, with viewers widely praising Kanwaljit Singh’s performance.

In a recent interview with News18, the actor revealed that one of the most memorable responses to his performance came from veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. “The thing that made me happiest was that Naseer called me and said some very kind things. That meant a lot to me. I mean, everyone likes to be appreciated; there’s nothing unusual about that, but when someone like Naseer says it, it feels even more special.”

Recalling the conversation, Kanwaljit added, “Naseer was trying to speak in Punjabi; his Punjabi was terrible! (laughs) He said something like, ‘I saw it, I wasn’t able to recognise you’. Then he said, ‘Fantastic,’ and a few other things. It was very heartening and humbling coming from him because I consider him one of the greatest actors in the world.”

‘They couldn’t digest the truth’

Kanwaljit also reacted to the film’s sudden removal from the streaming platform, saying he believes the decision stemmed from an unwillingness to confront the truth portrayed in the film. “I don’t know exactly what the reason is, but they couldn’t, whoever is responsible, obviously, digest the truth. That’s the only explanation I can think of.”

Kanwaljit further argued that taking the film down had achieved the opposite of what was intended, as it only fuelled public curiosity while pushing audiences towards piracy. “They don’t realise that by banning it, they’re only making people more curious. In fact, it’s going to help us. The only unfortunate part is that people are now watching it through illegal channels or whatever; they’re downloading it, and it’s already gone viral. So what’s the point? The whole purpose of taking it off is completely defeated.”

Also Read | Satluj and DDLJ: Two Punjabs from ’95, the fantasy of sarson ke khet vs the brutal killings

‘Taking the matter to court’

Earlier, in an interview with FJP, Kanwaljit had revealed that the makers are now considering legal action to restore the film. “I spoke to Honey after the film was taken down, and he said they shall be taking the matter to court. But what I don’t understand is why they had to take it off. Even people who weren’t going to watch it will want to watch it now. It has also been downloaded by so many people, so even though lots of people will be watching it, the producers will lose out. But I want to ask, what is this freedom of speech? Tell me, I really want to know. That right is being strangled.”

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Why was Satluj removed from ZEE5?

Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after remaining unreleased for nearly four years but was removed from the platform just two days later. Reports claimed that the Centre directed ZEE5 to take down the film, citing “security concerns” and obligations under the Information Technology Rules, 2021. According to PTI, the makers had applied for CBFC certification in 2022 under the original title Punjab 95. However, the certification process stalled after they declined to implement the 127 cuts suggested by the board.

A government official told PTI, “They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC’s jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government’s notice, ZEE was asked to take the film down. The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and on OTT, they should follow the laid-down norms.”

About Satluj

Satluj revisits one of Punjab’s darkest periods, exploring the disappearances, alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal detentions linked to the state’s counter-insurgency operations against the militancy during the 1980s and 1990s. The film follows the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose investigations exposed the alleged illegal cremation of unidentified bodies before his own disappearance. Alongside Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.