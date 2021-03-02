Satish Shah receives COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘stood for three hours in the sun’

Veteran actor Satish Shah on Tuesday tweeted that he has received the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. Shah, who is the latest Indian celebrity to receive the vaccine, detailed his experience in a tweet, writing, that while there was commotion outside the vaccination centre, people inside followed discipline.

The actor also wrote that he stood for three hours in a queue for his turn and later got “scolded” by the authorities for not availing the VIP entrance. “#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man,” Satish Shah tweeted.

The 69-year-old actor had confirmed to indianexpress.com last year that he tested positive for COVID-19 in July, for which he was also admitted in the Lilawati hospital in Mumbai for eight days. Shah was later advised home quarantine. The actor later thanked the medical authorities for their care and attention, and also appealed to people to get themselves admitted to a hospital as soon as they test positive for COVID-19 to avoid any complications.

Earlier in the day, South superstar Kamal Haasan received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. He took to Twitter to share the news while encouraging others to do the same right away. “Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready (sic),” tweeted the 66-year-old acting legend, while sharing the picture of him receiving the jab.

Satish Shah was last seen on screen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer comedy Humshakals in 2014. His last television appearance was Comedy Circus in 2007.