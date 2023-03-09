scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Satish Kaushik was uneasy, told driver to take him to hospital before he suffered heart attack: Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passed away the age of 66 in Delhi. His last film would be Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, where he will play the role of Jagjivan Ram Babu in the historical drama centered around the troubled years of the Emergency in India.

satish kaushikSatish Kaushik dies at 66 due to heart attack (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
Satish Kaushik was uneasy, told driver to take him to hospital before he suffered heart attack: Anupam Kher
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-director Satish Kaushik, primarily known for his comic roles, passed away the age of 66. Anupam Kher confirmed that the actor was in Delhi just before his death, and had complained of uneasiness. He had also asked to be taken to the hospital but suffered a heart attack on the way.

Anupam told PTI that Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi, when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am,” Anupam told PTI. Anupam had earlier tweeted his shock at losing his close friend saying, “I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti.” Ashoke Pandit had also expressed his grief in a tweet that read, “Can’t believe this? Shocked and Sad to know my dear friend @satishkaushik2 is no more as he suffered a heart attack in Delhi. My last film with him was The Last Show. A great loss to the film, TV and theatre industry. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

Also Read |Actor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Kaushik asked driver to take him to hospital but had heart attack enroute, Amit Shah expresses grief

According to news agency ANI, Satish’s postmortem will be conducted at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. According to the report, his body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary. His postmortem will be done at 11 am and his body will be brought to Mumbai after that.

Also Read
Neena-Gupta-Satish-Kaushik
When Satish Kaushik offered to marry pregnant Neena Gupta and pass Masaba...
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
govinda
When Govinda's fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wi...
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...

Satish Kaushik’s last film would be Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, where he will play the role of Jagjivan Ram Babu in the historical drama centered around the troubled years of the Emergency in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 10:29 IST
Next Story

‘She thought I was doing heroin’: Ranbir Kapoor recalls mother Neetu’s ‘devastated’ reaction to catching him smoking

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal
From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Holi in 2023
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close