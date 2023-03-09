Satish Kaushik was uneasy, told driver to take him to hospital before he suffered heart attack: Anupam Kher

Actor-director Satish Kaushik, primarily known for his comic roles, passed away the age of 66. Anupam Kher confirmed that the actor was in Delhi just before his death, and had complained of uneasiness. He had also asked to be taken to the hospital but suffered a heart attack on the way.

Anupam told PTI that Kaushik was at a friend’s home in Delhi, when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am,” Anupam told PTI. Anupam had earlier tweeted his shock at losing his close friend saying, “I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti.” Ashoke Pandit had also expressed his grief in a tweet that read, “Can’t believe this? Shocked and Sad to know my dear friend @satishkaushik2 is no more as he suffered a heart attack in Delhi. My last film with him was The Last Show. A great loss to the film, TV and theatre industry. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

According to news agency ANI, Satish’s postmortem will be conducted at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. According to the report, his body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary. His postmortem will be done at 11 am and his body will be brought to Mumbai after that.

Satish Kaushik’s last film would be Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, where he will play the role of Jagjivan Ram Babu in the historical drama centered around the troubled years of the Emergency in India.