Satish Kaushik tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘your love and blessings will help’

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is presently under home quarantine. Kaushik took to Twitter to inform his followers about his COVID-19 diagnosis, while also asking people, who came in contact with him in the last few days, to get themselves tested.

“Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks,” read Kaushik’s tweet.



Actor Anupam Kher, who has acted alongside Kaushik in several films, tweeted that he was certain the Kaagaz director would write a “great” script during his quarantine. “Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always.”

Thx Khersaab @AnupamPKher for Lv and Care 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/6luKDb4Etf — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

Director Hansal Mehta, Tusshar Kapoor, Kushan Nandy, Annup Soni and Hiten Tejwani were among other Bollywood celebrities, who sent Kaushik their best wishes.

On the work front, Satish Kaushik saw the release of his latest directorial Kaagaz in January. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer is currently streaming on ZEE5. Satish Kaushik also starred in a small role in the film, which was produced by Salman Khan.

Besides Kaagaz, Kaushik’s other recent acting projects include Hansal Mehta’s hit series Scam 1992, where his performance as manipulative, arrogant stockbroker Manu Mundra earned him a lot of praise. He was also seen in Mehta’s film Chhalaang.