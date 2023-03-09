Fans revisit Satish Kaushik’s song When Life Gives You a Banana; thank the late actor-filmmaker ‘for giving a beautiful message about life’

Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday at the age of 66 in Gurugram. The actor-filmmaker was known for his many comic roles on screen but even off the screen, he had a jovial personality which was often seen during his appearances on reality shows. Satish gave a glimpse of this side of his personality when he released a song titled “When Life Gives You a Banana” during the first lockdown in 2020.

The light-hearted song had Satish singing about focusing on the silver linings even amid sadness and despair. The song was shared on his YouTube channel at the time. After his death, fans of the actor took to the comments section and thanked him for his inspiring message. One fan wrote, “Satish Sir, thanks for giving us such a beautiful message about life.” Another fan wrote, “Thanks for making my childhood memories wonderful.”

Watch Satish Kaushik’s song “When Life Gives You a Banana” here:

Rakesh Bedi, in a chat with indianexpress.com, spoke about Satish’s jovial personality and said that he had never seen him “sitting sad and alone”. “He would find a laughter streak in any situation. He would make people around him laugh, that was his nature. My memories with him are very sweet. I have never seen Satish Kaushik depressed or sad, even in sad situations woh humour nikaal lete the. He used to laugh loudly at his own jokes as well. Looking at him laugh so loudly, others would laugh as well. That’s the kind of effect he had on people around him,” Bedi shared. He added, “I will remember him almost like a Laughing Buddha. That is the right description for him, because of his looks. He was mauji and had a constant smile on his face.”

Rakesh and Satish first worked together in the 1999 film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.