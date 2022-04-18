Satish Kaushik reveals Anil Kapoor forced Boney Kapoor to give him a hike in Woh Saat Din

After AK vs AK, Anil Kapoor and son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are all set to come together in Netflix film Thar. The film will also see Anil collaborating with Satish Kaushik. At the trailer launch of Thar held on Monday, media quizzed the ‘Mr India and Calendar’ pair about their friendship. As they spoke at length of how they are more like family now, Satish recalled how the two became friends while working on Woh Saat Din.

Satish started by saying how working with Anil again in Thar was ‘really special. Getting emotional, the senior actor then opened up about his many decades of friendship with Anil Kapoor.

“It’s lovely to be working again with Anil. We go back a long way and have been working for 40 years now. Not many know I did a small part in Woh Saat Din, the film he made his Bollywood debut with. I played a flower wala with just a couple of lines. With time our relationship has grown and now we are close friends, family. It all started with that film,” he shared.

Thx a lot kapoor saab . U and ur friendship has made me a stronger person always . Woh 7 Din to Thar journey with u was so enjoyable & fun with so much work to do together & Future looks so bright as I know u are always with me . 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/K9jeUfKPab — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 13, 2022

Satish Kaushik then went on to reveal a heart-warming story about how Anil assured he had something good to wear on shoot, and also got him a hike.

He said, “I remember the first day of shoot, I had to wear a shirt. Anil brought one and said that Rishi Kapoor had worn it in Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. He wasn’t just an actor but almost a production guy also (so had access to the costumes). It was Anil who saw me while performing at Prithvi Theatre and suggested my name to Boney Kapoor. I also remember Anil forced him to give me Rs 501, from my earlier decided fee of Rs 201. That is my relationship with him.”

When it was Anil Kapoor‘s turn to talk about his friendship with Satish Kaushik, he said how the two keep taking digs at each other and themselves, which ensures they are always laughing.

He shared, “All I can say is that we both love films, love being on the set and telling stories. We also enjoy being part of the director’s vision. We both also love acting and are passionate about it. We also love laughing, and making fun of ourselves. And when we are not together, hum ek dusre ki peet piche burai karte hai (we talk ill about each other).”

Also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mukti Mohan and Jitendra Joshi, Thar has been directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary. The thriller, set in the deserts of Rajasthan, will drop on May 6 on Netflix.