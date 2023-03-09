scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Satish Kaushik relived Mr India’s Calendar at Holi party in Delhi. Watch his last video

On Wednesday afternoon, Satish Kaushik had attended a Holi party in Delhi's Bijwasan. The actor passed away on Wednesday night due to cardiac arrest.

satish kaushik last videoSatish Kaushik attended a Holi party on Wednesday in Delhi. (Photo: PTI, Satish Kaushik/Instagram)

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has left his family, friends and fans shocked. The actor died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack in the evening. On Wednesday afternoon, Kaushik had attended a Holi party in Delhi’s Bijwasan. A video of him having fun at the party has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Kaushik is seen dancing on Mr India’s Parody Song. The actor is seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama. His friends are also seen in the video.

Watch Satish Kaushik’s last video from the Holi party in Delhi:

Also read |liveActor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Actor’s manager recounts his last moments

Before celebrating the festival of colours in Delhi, Satish Kaushik had celebrated Holi in Mumbai. He had attended Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Holi party at their residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. He also shared pictures from the party on social media. The photos had him posing with Akhtar. He also clicked a few pictures with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

Sharing the photos, Kaushik had written, “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

Satish Kaushik was visiting his friend in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he asked his driver to take him to the hospital. However, he suffered a heart attack in the car and could not be saved.

Also read |Remembering Satish Kaushik: The Karol Bagh boy who came to Mumbai with Rs 800, a pocketful of dreams

His body was brought from Gurugram’s Fortis hospital to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for a postmortem on Thursday. After the postmortem, his mortal remains were flown to his home in Mumbai. The actor’s last rites will be performed at 5 pm in Versova’s crematorium.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:55 IST
Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
