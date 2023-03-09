Satish Kaushik relived Mr India’s Calendar at Holi party in Delhi. Watch his last video

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has left his family, friends and fans shocked. The actor died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack in the evening. On Wednesday afternoon, Kaushik had attended a Holi party in Delhi’s Bijwasan. A video of him having fun at the party has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Kaushik is seen dancing on Mr India’s Parody Song. The actor is seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama. His friends are also seen in the video.

Watch Satish Kaushik’s last video from the Holi party in Delhi:

Video and photos of Satish Kaushik celebrating Holi. The actor-filmmaker died of a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday. pic.twitter.com/egRE0JQ7PL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 9, 2023

Before celebrating the festival of colours in Delhi, Satish Kaushik had celebrated Holi in Mumbai. He had attended Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Holi party at their residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. He also shared pictures from the party on social media. The photos had him posing with Akhtar. He also clicked a few pictures with Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

Sharing the photos, Kaushik had written, “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left.”

Satish Kaushik was visiting his friend in Gurugram when his health deteriorated and he asked his driver to take him to the hospital. However, he suffered a heart attack in the car and could not be saved.

His body was brought from Gurugram’s Fortis hospital to Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for a postmortem on Thursday. After the postmortem, his mortal remains were flown to his home in Mumbai. The actor’s last rites will be performed at 5 pm in Versova’s crematorium.