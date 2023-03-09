scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Satish Kaushik’s last social media post was from a ‘happy and fun’ Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi

Late actor Satish Kaushik's last social media post featured a bunch of happy images from a Holi party he had attended recently at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's residence in Mumbai.

satish kaushikSatish Kaushik with Javed Akhtar at the latter's Holi party. (Photo: Satish/Instagram)
Actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away in NCR on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. Satish’s sudden death has left the industry reeling from the shock. A day before his death, the actor had shared a bunch of happy and colourful images from a Holi party that was held at lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi’s residence in Mumbai.

The photos featured a smiling Kaushik, who was seen posing with a slew of celebrities, including Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Javed Akhtar as well as Mahima Chaudhry. The actor had captioned the images, “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

Many fans posted condolences and expressed their love for the late actor in the comments section of Satish’s last post, with one writing, “Still can’t believe he is no more .. I was just looking at all those pictures couple hours ago .. and just got the news .. RIP.” Another commented, “Life is so unpredictable,” as a third fan wrote, “Rest in peace.”

On Thursday morning, actor Anupam Kher shared the unfortunate news of Satish’s death, and wrote on social media, “I know ‘death is the ultimate truth of this world!’ But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Also Read |When Satish Kaushik demanded to be shouted at by Shekhar Kapur on Masoom sets: ‘How would people notice me?’

Satish Kaushik was a prolific actor and director. He made his debut in showbiz in 1983, and was last seen in the film Chhatriwali, starring Rakul Preet Singh.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:33 IST
