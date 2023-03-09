Satish Kaushik’s last film was Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, here’s who he played in the period drama

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. His body has been taken from Fortis in New Delhi to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem. His close friend and actor Anupam Kher had confirmed the news of his death to the Indian Express. Kaushik, who had starred in several iconic comic roles throughout his career, will be seen on the big screen for the last time in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. He played the role of late Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram in the historical drama, centred around the troubled period of India’s Emergency in 1975-76, during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister. Jagjivan Ram was also a freedom fighter.

Kangana had made the announcement with the caption, “Last but not the least… Presenting the powerhouse of talent Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram in Emergency, popularly known as Babuji, he was one of the most revered politicians in the Indian political history.” Kaushik had also taken to Instagram at the time and had written, “Honoured to essay the role of Jagjivan Ram also known as Babuji, the most compassionate and the crusader of social justice in Kangana Ranaut directorial Emergency.”

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, Satish Kaushik started his career in theatre. He starred in several iconic hits of the 90s after getting his start in the 1980s. Some of his noted films included, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural. He also directed Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam, among others. Kaushik had once told Indian Express that he got typecast in comedy quickly, but eventually found his own versatility throughout the years. “It is us who’ve created these definitions like ‘villains’ and ‘negative roles’. It’s actually about the person you play. He can be a bad person with a great sense of humour. That’s why we also see gangsters with an interesting personality. Today, it is about playing a character who might be ruthless, yet quirky,” he had said.