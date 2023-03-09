Satish Kaushik’s funeral held in Mumbai: Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others pay their last respects

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, who gained acclaim with his characters such as Calendar (Mr India) and Pappu Pager (Deewana Masana), passed away in Delhi on Wednesday. He was 66. The actor suffered a heart attack, after which he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Kaushik’s last rites were performed at Versova crematorium in Mumbai. Many celebrities from the Hindi film industry paid their last respects to the veteran star.

Javed Akhtar, Rakesh Bedi, Farhan Akhtar, Satish Shah, Johny Lever, Annu Kapoor and Anu Malik among others visited Kaushik’s house in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan was seen hugging Anupam Kher, who shared a close bond with Kaushik. The actor was brought to Mumbai after his post-mortem was conducted in Delhi. The early report suggested that no injury mark was found on the actor’s body. Reports stated cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

Mourning the demise of Kaushik, Johny Lever who recently shot with the late actor for Disney Plus Hotstar show Pop Kaun, told indianexpress.com, “We recently shot for Pop Kaun together. It is very sad news that he is no more. He was a very good actor. His comic timing was great. We have done a lot of work together. It is a big loss for the industry. Last I met him, Satish told me he was making five films. Just four days, ago we were promoting Pop Kaun together. It feels like it was just yesterday. He was like a brother to me. I’ll miss him dearly.”

Anupam Kher with the mortal remains of Satish Kaushik.

Celebrities visited Satish Kaushik's residence

Rakesh Roshan at Satish Kaushik's house in Mumbai.

Johnny Lever paid his last respect to Satish Kaushik.

Abhishek Bachchan hugs Anupam Kher.

Ranbir Kapoor at Satish Kaushik's residence.

Salman Khan at Satish Kaushik's residence in Mumbai.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Satish Kaushik’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nawazuddin Siddiqui at Satish Kaushik’s house in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sanjay Kapoor at Satish Kaushik’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sanjay Kapoor at Satish Kaushik’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Javed Akhtar at Satish Kaushik’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Javed Akhtar at Satish Kaushik’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar at Satish Kaushik’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Farhan Akhtar at Satish Kaushik’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Satish Shah shared the screen with Satish Kaushik in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Satish Shah shared the screen with Satish Kaushik in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rakesh Bedi mourned the demise of Satish Kaushik. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rakesh Bedi mourned the demise of Satish Kaushik. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter at Satish Kaushik’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ishaan Khatter at Satish Kaushik’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Annu Kapoor at Satish Kaushik’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Annu Kapoor at Satish Kaushik’s residence. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill also paid her last respects to Satish Kaushik. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill also paid her last respects to Satish Kaushik. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sham Kaushal at Satish Kaushik’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sham Kaushal at Satish Kaushik’s funeral. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Recalling the last moments of the actor, Satish Kaushik’s manager Santosh Rai said, “Satish ji went off to sleep at around 9.40 pm last night and called me to say that he was feeling restless around 10.00 pm. I was with him throughout, I didn’t imagine we’d lose him like this.”

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushil and daughter Vanshika Kaushik.

The last film of the actor is Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. He played the role of late Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram in the historical drama, centered around the troubled period of India’s Emergency during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister.