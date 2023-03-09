Satish Kaushik was paid Rs 500 for first role, ran across train tracks to celebrate by drinking 2 bottles of cold drink

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday in Gurugram at the age of 66. Satish first made his way into the movies as an actor, and later directed many films including Tere Naam, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, amongst many others. As an actor, Satish got his first break in the movies in the 1981 film Chakra, which starred Naseeruddin Siddiqui and Smita Patil. The late actor had once shared with indianexpress.com that his first remuneration was Rs 500 and he was “super excited” that day.

Satish recalled that he had a “very small role” in the film and described himself as “very thin and lanky” at the time. He shared that he landed this role thanks to his classmate from NSD named Suhas Khandke who was assisting on that film. Suhas took Satish to the production house making the film and recommended him for the role. “He just introduced me to some random boys in the company. He said, ‘for a particular role I am suggesting Satish. About acting, you don’t worry!’ That’s how I was taken in the film and my remuneration was Rs 500,” he recalled.

Satish was over the moon that day and to celebrate, he bought two bottles of cold drink. He vividly remembered one of the biggest days of his life as an actor and shared, “I went to the station and wanted to take the fast train. So, I jumped the track to go to the other side. Trains came from both the sides and people started shouting ‘marega, kya kar raha hai?’ But they did not know the level of my excitement. After I got off the track, I bought two bottles of cold drink. That’s how the journey of an actor is going to start, or maybe end (laughs).”

In the same chat, Satish recalled that on the first day, he met Naseeruddin Shah and while they knew each other from before, Naseer saw him and said, “Arey bhai, shooting dekhne aaye ho? (Are you here to watch the shoot?)” To which he replied, “Nahi sir, picture mein kaam kar raha hoon (No sir, I am working in the movie.)” It was on the same day that Satish received a compliment from director Rajkumar Santoshi, who was the first AD on the film. “After I gave my first shot, Rajkumar Santoshi came to me and said ‘good actor yaar’. I said thank God at least someone said that,” he recalled.

Satish Kaushik later became known for his roles in films like Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Mr and Mrs Khiladi among many others. His last film role was in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.