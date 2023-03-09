scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Satish Kaushik was paid Rs 500 for first role, ran across train tracks to celebrate by drinking 2 bottles of cold drink

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 in Gurugram on Wednesday. The actor first got a break in the movies with Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil starrer Chakra.

satish kaushik deadSatish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. (Photo: Express Archives)
Listen to this article
Satish Kaushik was paid Rs 500 for first role, ran across train tracks to celebrate by drinking 2 bottles of cold drink
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday in Gurugram at the age of 66. Satish first made his way into the movies as an actor, and later directed many films including Tere Naam, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, amongst many others. As an actor, Satish got his first break in the movies in the 1981 film Chakra, which starred Naseeruddin Siddiqui and Smita Patil. The late actor had once shared with indianexpress.com that his first remuneration was Rs 500 and he was “super excited” that day.

Satish recalled that he had a “very small role” in the film and described himself as “very thin and lanky” at the time. He shared that he landed this role thanks to his classmate from NSD named Suhas Khandke who was assisting on that film. Suhas took Satish to the production house making the film and recommended him for the role. “He just introduced me to some random boys in the company. He said, ‘for a particular role I am suggesting Satish. About acting, you don’t worry!’ That’s how I was taken in the film and my remuneration was Rs 500,” he recalled.

Satish was over the moon that day and to celebrate, he bought two bottles of cold drink. He vividly remembered one of the biggest days of his life as an actor and shared, “I went to the station and wanted to take the fast train. So, I jumped the track to go to the other side. Trains came from both the sides and people started shouting ‘marega, kya kar raha hai?’ But they did not know the level of my excitement. After I got off the track, I bought two bottles of cold drink. That’s how the journey of an actor is going to start, or maybe end (laughs).”

Also Read |liveActor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Satish Kaushik’s manager recounts his last moments, Delhi Police explains his postmortem is a ‘routine procedure’

In the same chat, Satish recalled that on the first day, he met Naseeruddin Shah and while they knew each other from before, Naseer saw him and said, “Arey bhai, shooting dekhne aaye ho? (Are you here to watch the shoot?)” To which he replied, “Nahi sir, picture mein kaam kar raha hoon (No sir, I am working in the movie.)” It was on the same day that Satish received a compliment from director Rajkumar Santoshi, who was the first AD on the film. “After I gave my first shot, Rajkumar Santoshi came to me and said ‘good actor yaar’. I said thank God at least someone said that,” he recalled.

Also Read
Neena-Gupta-Satish-Kaushik
When Satish Kaushik offered to marry pregnant Neena Gupta and pass Masaba...
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
govinda
When Govinda's fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wi...
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...

Satish Kaushik later became known for his roles in films like Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Mr and Mrs Khiladi among many others. His last film role was in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:55 IST
Next Story

Now, access ChatGPT right from your wrist with this app

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close