Satish Kaushik remembers his first morning in Mumbai 41 years ago

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik landed in Mumbai 41 years ago. The maker of films like Tere Naam, Kyon Ki and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai among others took to Twitter to reveal how August 10 is special to him.

Sharing a throwback click of himself standing next to a train, presumably the moment he set foot in Mumbai, Kaushik wrote, “I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express. 10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai. Mumbai gave Work, Friends, Wife, Kids, Home, Love, Warmth, Struggle, Success, Failures & Courage to live Happily. Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt . Thx”

Speaking to indianexpress.com as part of our First of Many series, Satish Kaushik had opened up about the first time he faced the camera in 1981, after arriving in Mumbai. He had said, “My first acting project in Mumbai was a film called Chakra starring Naseeruddin Siddiqui and Smita Patil. It was a very small role and had a very thin and lanky Satish Kaushik. That film had so many people. I played one of the local rowdy boys. After I gave my first shot, Rajkumar Santoshi (first AD) came to me and said ‘good actor yaar’. I said thank God at least someone said that!”

Kaushik grabbed attention with films like Masoom, Mandi and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. Over the past four decades, he has done memorable roles in movies like Mr India, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Deewana Mastana, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi and Saajan Chale Sasural. His characters Calendar and Pappu Pager are some of the high points of his filmography. His recent releases include Bharat, Soorma, Udta Punjab, Judgementall Hai Kya and more.

On the work front, Satish Kaushik’s upcoming directorial Kaagaz stars Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

