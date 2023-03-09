Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Actor died in Delhi after heart attack in a car, Anupam Kher-Subhash Ghai call it ‘shattering’

Bollywood Actor Satish Kaushik death news: Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Delhi. The news of his death left the Hindi film industry in shock with many condoling his shocking demise. Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday.
His friend and colleague Anupam Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”
Satish Kaushik started his career with theatre and went on to act in Hindi cinema. He also directed a number of films.
Satish Kaushik wished actor Anupam Kher on his birthday on March 7 and tweeted, "KSaab u must be learning swimming in water now but u hv been a gold medalist swimmer in life. With ur ace technique of front stroke,backstroke,diving ,floating has swam thru life with dignity,power ,elan & kept getting younger & younger. wishing u a Happy Birthday 🤗😍." In reply, Anupam Kher tweeted last night, "Thank you my dearest @satishkaushik2 for your warm and loving wishes on my birthday! You are really very generous with your praise as a true friend should be. But you also keep me grounded. Love. 😍🙏."
Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon took to Twitter to post photos of the actor and wrote, "Satish Kaushik #Calendar You Entertained A Generation ऊँ शांति 🙏💐." Kaushik played Calendar in Mr India.
"I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏
@satishkaushik2," wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee condoled the death of actor Satish Kaushik. He wrote on Twitter, "Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!"
Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram. His post-mortem will begin soon.
Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's Holi party on Tuesday and shared photos on Twitter. He had written, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu@babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."
Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her grief at the demise of Satish Kaushik. She tweeted, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti ud83dude4f."