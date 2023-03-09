Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Actor died in Delhi after heart attack in a car, Anupam Kher-Subhash Ghai call it ‘shattering’

Bollywood Actor Satish Kaushik death news: Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Delhi. The news of his death left the Hindi film industry in shock with many condoling his shocking demise. Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday.

His friend and colleague Anupam Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Satish Kaushik started his career with theatre and went on to act in Hindi cinema. He also directed a number of films.