scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Actor died in Delhi after heart attack in a car, Anupam Kher-Subhash Ghai call it ‘shattering’

Actor Satish Kaushik passes away Live Updates:Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Delhi. The death of the actor-filmmaker was condoled by his friends from Bollywood such as Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai and others.

By: Entertainment Desk
New Delhi | March 9, 2023 08:11 IST
satish kaushik deathBollywood actor Satish Kaushik death news: His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday.

Bollywood Actor Satish Kaushik death news: Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 on Wednesday in Delhi. The news of his death left the Hindi film industry in shock with many condoling his shocking demise. Satish was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday.

His friend and colleague Anupam Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Satish Kaushik started his career with theatre and went on to act in Hindi cinema. He also directed a number of films.

Live Blog

Celebrities mourn the demise of Satish Kaushik

08:01 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Anupam Kher replied to Satish Kaushik's birthday wish for him last night

Satish Kaushik wished actor Anupam Kher on his birthday on March 7 and tweeted, "KSaab u must be learning swimming in water now but u hv been a gold medalist swimmer in life. With ur ace technique of front stroke,backstroke,diving ,floating has swam thru life with dignity,power ,elan & kept getting younger & younger. wishing u a Happy Birthday 🤗😍." In reply, Anupam Kher tweeted last night, "Thank you my dearest @satishkaushik2 for your warm and loving wishes on my birthday! You are really very generous with your praise as a true friend should be. But you also keep me grounded. Love. 😍🙏."

07:58 (IST)09 Mar 2023
'Satish Kaushik... Calendar'

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon took to Twitter to post photos of the actor and wrote, "Satish Kaushik #Calendar You Entertained A Generation ऊँ शांति 🙏💐." Kaushik played Calendar in Mr India.

07:43 (IST)09 Mar 2023
'He will be missed immensely': Madhur Bhandarkar condoles Satish Kaushik's death

"I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏 
@satishkaushik2," wrote filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

07:39 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Manoj Bajpayee is 'shocked' as Satish Kaushik passes away

Actor Manoj Bajpayee condoled the death of actor Satish Kaushik. He wrote on Twitter, "Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai!" 

07:37 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Satish Kaushik's post-mortem to begin soon

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik's body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram. His post-mortem will begin soon. 

07:21 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Satish Kaushik's last tweet was from Javed Akhtar's Holi party

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's Holi party on Tuesday and shared photos on Twitter. He had written, "Colourful Happy Fun #Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @Javedakhtarjadu@babaazmi @AzmiShabana @tanviazmi.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @RichaChadha.. wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival #Holi2023 #colors."

07:11 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Kangana Ranaut mourns Satish Kaushik's death

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her grief at the demise of Satish Kaushik. She tweeted, "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti ud83dude4f."  

Satish Kaushik starred in films like Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural and many others. He also took the director's chair for films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam, among others.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 07:06 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close