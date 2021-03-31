Satish Kaushik confirms he is back home from hospital, daughter Vanshika still unwell

Satish Kauhik and his daughter Vanshika were admitted to a hospital after the actor tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. (Photos: Satish Kaushik/Instagram)

Actor Satish Kaushik, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis, took to social media on Tuesday to share that he has returned home and has quarantined himself. He added that his daughter Vanshika is still at the hospital and is recovering from COVID-like symptoms even after testing negative for the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

Sharing a picture of the two of them looking outside the hospital window, Satish wrote, “Father-Daughter hoping for COVID free world. Thanks is a very small word to say but has big gratitude & emotions and compassion when u say it to ur dearest friends who stand by you in hard times.”

The actor tagged many of his friends from the film fraternity — like film producer Jayantilal Gada, director Rumy Jaffrey, actors Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Suchitra and Anil Kapoor for standing by him in his tough times and wrote, “Friends & Well Wishers I m recovering at home and Vanshika is feeling better today morning by wishes of god & u all .. THANKS”

The actor’s daughter Vanshika has featured on his Instagram profile many a times with cute videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satish Kaushik (@satishkaushik2178)

Satish Kaushik tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17. Following the diagnosis, the actor went for self isolation at home but then decided to get admitted for better medical care. What came as a jolt to him was when his eight-year-old daughter Vanshika started getting a fever even after testing negative for COVID-19. She is still at the hospital and is recovering, while Satish has quarantined himself at home after being discharged from the hospital.

Also read | Satish Kaushik tests positive for COVID-19, says your love and blessings will help

On the work front, Kaushik’s Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti won an award at the recently announced 67th National Film Award. The actor was last seen in Kaagaz along with Pankaj Tripathi, and has wrapped up shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Last Show also starring Anupam Kher.