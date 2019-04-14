Inside veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s birthday bash

Toggle Menu
Satish Kaushik celebrated his 63rd birthday on Saturday evening in the presence of his friends from the industry and family members.

Actor Satish Kaushik turned 63 on April 13. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Satish Kaushik celebrated his 63rd birthday on Saturday evening in the presence of his friends from the industry and family members. The filmmaker, who started off his career as an assistant director on Mr India, went on to play pivotal roles in films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasuraal and Deewana Mastana.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was one of the celebrities who attended the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Padmini kohlapure
Padmini Kohlapure looked elegant at the birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
producer indra kumar
Producer Indra Kumar turned up to wish Satish Kaushik with his wife. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Ravi Kishan
Ravi Kishan marked his presence at Satish Kaushik’s bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Rajesh Khatter
Actor Rajesh Khattar at Satish Kaushik’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
amar upadhyay
Television actor Amar Upadhyay with his wife at the birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
darshan kumar
Actor Darshan Kumar was also present at the birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Director duo Abbas Mustan at Satish Kaushik’s 63rd celebration. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
sikander kher
Actor Sikandar Kher at Satish Kaushik’s bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In an interview to PTI recently, Satish Kaushik said that Indian cinema is experiencing a great phase because character actors are also getting their due recognition on screen. He said till late ’90s character actors were put in the bracket of a brother, comedian, a police inspector but now people get more opportunities to showcase their talent.

“In the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, noted actors like Iftekhar used to get mainly police officer roles, Bindu ji would do a negative role, and Nirupama Roy was the on-screen mother. All this had its own charm. There was a fixed casting. Today that is not there. An actor can do everything. We had only a few stories to tell. Today storytelling is bigger and wider. It is sensible and true to life,” he said.

Up next for Kaushik is Salman Khan starrer Bharat and Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya. He is also producing films in Marathi and Haryanvi languages.

