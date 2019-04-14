Inside veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s birthday bash

Satish Kaushik celebrated his 63rd birthday on Saturday evening in the presence of his friends from the industry and family members. The filmmaker, who started off his career as an assistant director on Mr India, went on to play pivotal roles in films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasuraal and Deewana Mastana.

In an interview to PTI recently, Satish Kaushik said that Indian cinema is experiencing a great phase because character actors are also getting their due recognition on screen. He said till late ’90s character actors were put in the bracket of a brother, comedian, a police inspector but now people get more opportunities to showcase their talent.

“In the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, noted actors like Iftekhar used to get mainly police officer roles, Bindu ji would do a negative role, and Nirupama Roy was the on-screen mother. All this had its own charm. There was a fixed casting. Today that is not there. An actor can do everything. We had only a few stories to tell. Today storytelling is bigger and wider. It is sensible and true to life,” he said.

Up next for Kaushik is Salman Khan starrer Bharat and Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya. He is also producing films in Marathi and Haryanvi languages.