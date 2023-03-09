scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
When Satish Kaushik demanded to be shouted at by Shekhar Kapur on Masoom sets: ‘How would people notice me?’

Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away in NCR after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. Satish shared a close bond with many in the industry, including actor Anil Kapoor and director Shekhar Kapur.

satish kaushikSatish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday in NCR. (Photo: Express Archive)
When Satish Kaushik demanded to be shouted at by Shekhar Kapur on Masoom sets: ‘How would people notice me?’
Actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on Wednesday in Gurugram after suffering a heart attack. He remained a fixture in Hindi cinema for four decades, after making his debut in 1983 with several films, including Anil Kapoor-starrer Woh 7 Din, and Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom. He had once spoken about his lasting bond with Anil Kapoor, and how their relationship blossomed on the sets of Woh 7 Din.

Speaking with Mini Mathur at a Netflix event, Satish said that his friendship with Anil is decades old, and went on to recount a couple of anecdotes about how they became so close.

“When Anil did his first role as a leading man (Woh 7 Din), I had a role in the film too. I played a florist, I remember how that relationship grew. That just by doing a bit role, I became his friend, his family member, that was god’s greatest gift to me, to be with Anil. I remember when I was doing that role, I needed a shirt for the character, and Anil brought his shirt, and he told me, ‘Wear this shirt, this was worn by Rishi Kapoor in Phool Khile Hai Gulshan Gulshan.’ I was very happy. He saw my play in Prithvi theatre, and he suggested to Boney Kapoor (producer of Woh 7 Din) that he should take me for this role, and Boney was giving me Rs 201, but Anil pushed him to give me Rs 500,” a nostalgic Kaushik had recounted while promoting the film Thar, in which he also starred alongside Anil.

Also Read |liveActor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Kaushik’s body taken to Delhi hospital for postmortem, Anupam Kher and Subash Ghai ‘shocked’

Apart from appearing in Woh 7 Din, Satish also featured in Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom in the same year, where, apart from playing a role, he was also working as an assistant director. During the pandemic, when Satish had shared a black-and-white image of himself at the Mumbai station and recalled his struggles in showbiz, Shekhar Kapur had tweeted at him, and reminded him of their time together on the sets of Masoom. Shekhar wrote, “Remember, Satish, when you were assisting me on Masoom, you asked that if I had to shout at anyone, I should shout at you? Why I asked. Will never forget your reply. ‘Because as an assistant, how else would people notice me?’ (sic).”

Satish Kaushik also did Mandi and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in the same year, and went on to have a long and successful career in Bollywood as an actor as well as a director. He will posthumously be seen in Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:04 IST
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:04 IST
