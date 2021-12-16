scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Saswata Chatterjee on getting replaced by a ‘bigger name’ in Bob Biswas: ‘I have full sympathy for Abhishek Bachchan’

Saswata Chatterjee originally played Bob Biswas in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani (2012). Abhishek Bachchan replaced him in its spin-off, which released on ZEE5 recently.

New Delhi
December 16, 2021 3:27:28 pm
Saswata Chatterjee first played Bob Biswas in Kahaani.

Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee, who originally played the character of Bob Biswas in Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani (2012), isn’t disappointed that he was replaced by Abhishek Bachchan in the spin-off, which had its digital release recently. Saswata opined roping in a “bigger name” like Abhishek was a wise decision by the makers considering they were making a full fledged movie on Bob for a larger audience.

Saswata told Hindustan Times, “I did the film in 2012, why will I be bothered about it being made in 2021? I did several characters in between. If I was upset I would have come out and given so many statements. (But) I didn’t bother.”

Also read |Why did Abhishek Bachchan replace Saswata Chatterjee in Bob Biswas? Sujoy Ghosh explains

Saswata rather expressed pride that his 10 minute role in Kahaani turned heads and encouraged the makers to come out with a standalone film starring a bigger actor. He revealed that neither director Sujoy Ghosh nor Abhishek Bachchan reached out to him while making Bob Biswas. But he added that he had “full sympathy for Abhishek.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I love Abhishek because even I’m a star son. So I understand what he has gone through his entire acting career,” he said, adding that Bob Biswas has become a franchise like James Bond. “When a character is played by two different people it should be played in two different ways. Say, James Bond. Every actor has played it differently and we should accept that. You should go to a movie hall with an open mind,” Saswata further said.

Also read |Bob Biswas director on Kali Da spin-off and similarities with John Wick: ‘We wanted to keep his store similar to the one in John Wick’

Also starring Chitrangada Singh, Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by her father Sujoy Ghosh. It is about a cold-blooded contract killer who first appeared to assassinate Vidya Balan’s character in Kahaani. His short yet impactful appearance became one of the high points of Kahaani.

